WV DHHR confirms 68 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active case total remains above 1,900

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its report on Monday.

A total of 107 new cases were confirmed on Sunday and 183 new cases, along with three additional deaths were confirmed on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, August 17, there have been a total of 360,669 (+5,501) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,632 (+68) total cases and 160 (+0) of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,941 (-32) active cases and 6,531 (+233) recovered cases in the state. *

*The active and recovered case totals were not updated over the weekend on the DHHR’s dashboard, so the number change in parenthesis represents the change in active/recovered cases since Friday’s report.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (738), Boone (120), Braxton (8), Brooke (77), Cabell (459), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), *Fayette (168), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (89), Hancock (114), Hardy (63), *Harrison (245), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,095), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (362), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (74), McDowell (67), Mercer (243), Mineral (127), Mingo (202), Monongalia (992), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (225), Raleigh (304), *Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (81), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), *Upshur (39), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (48).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Fayette, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Data is published daily at 10 a.m. on the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.