WV DHHR confirms 689 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 689 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 18.

The DHHR confirmed 1,371 new COVID-19 cases and 60 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 261,133 (+2,720 since Friday) total cases and 4,134 (+28) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,033 (-1,180) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Preston County, a 93-year old male from Tucker County, an 85-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Preston County, a 53-year old female from Wetzel County, a 38-year old female from Logan County, a 56-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Marion County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Tucker County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Wirt County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 41-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old male from Wayne County, a 52-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Wayne County, a 57-year old male from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old male from Nicholas County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID vaccine today, and remember to get your booster shot if you’re eligible.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (89), Berkeley (607), Boone (122), Braxton (63), Brooke (56), Cabell (353), Calhoun (39), Clay (52), Doddridge (33), Fayette (227), Gilmer (31), Grant (76), Greenbrier (136), Hampshire (113), Hancock (154), Hardy (67), Harrison (603), Jackson (171), Jefferson (173), Kanawha (879), Lewis (80), Lincoln (118), Logan (128), Marion (419), Marshall (132), Mason (97), McDowell (102), Mercer (273), Mineral (183), Mingo (139), Monongalia (451), Monroe (57), Morgan (86), Nicholas (220), Ohio (157), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (17), Preston (262), Putnam (306), Raleigh (358), Randolph (70), Ritchie (56), Roane (77), Summers (23), Taylor (80), Tucker (27), Tyler (29), Upshur (131), Wayne (154), Webster (61), Wetzel (66), Wirt (46), Wood (413), Wyoming (124).

According to the dashboard, 1,027,408 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 902,568 people have been fully vaccinated. 38,218 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.