WV DHHR confirms 697 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 697 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 17, there have been a total of 1,746,224 (+7,416) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 108,821 (+697) total cases and 1,776 (+15) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Ohio County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Hardy County, a 73-year old male from Upshur County, an 84-year old male from Lewis County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old male from Hardy County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (998), Berkeley (7,982), Boone (1,285), Braxton (686), Brooke (1,741), Cabell (6,410), Calhoun (188), Clay (299), Doddridge (363), Fayette (2,151), Gilmer (532), Grant (919), Greenbrier (2,037), Hampshire (1,228), Hancock (2,317), Hardy (1,083), Harrison (3,971), Jackson (1,467), Jefferson (2,981), Kanawha (10,239), Lewis (719), Lincoln (1021), Logan (2,111), Marion (2,843), Marshall (2,538), Mason (1,325), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,675), Mineral (2,313), Mingo (1,757), Monongalia (6,432), Monroe (796), Morgan (813), Nicholas (935), Ohio (3,037), Pendleton (459), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (509), Preston (2,213), Putnam (3,496), Raleigh (3,611), Randolph (1,929), Ritchie (494), Roane (399), Summers (629), Taylor (891), Tucker (417), Tyler (488), Upshur (1,268), Wayne (2,100), Webster (219), Wetzel (881), Wirt (291), Wood (6,070), Wyoming (1,420).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Sunday morning, 130,153 (+2,187) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 23,066 (+100) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.