WV DHHR confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced 99 new cases of the Coronavirus and four deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, there have been a total of 369,546 (+3,995) laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 8,801 (+70) total cases and 166 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Cabell County and a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect each other.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,726 (-104) active cases and 6,909 (+172) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (748), Boone (124), Braxton (10), Brooke (79), Cabell (478), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (178), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), *Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (90), Hancock (115), Hardy (64), Harrison (247), Jackson (172), *Jefferson (309), Kanawha (1,122), Lewis (28), Lincoln (111), Logan (380), Marion (203), Marshall (131), Mason (77), McDowell (67), Mercer (245), *Mineral (128), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,003), Monroe (22), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), *Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (228), Raleigh (310), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (86), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (47).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Greenbrier, Jefferson, Mineral, and Ohio counties in this report.

The dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov has been updated to include the school alert system, a 7-day trend and a cumulative summary among many other features.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.