WV DHHR confirms 726 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 726 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in it report on Monday, including one death in Monongalia County.

The DHHR confirmed 533 new cases and one death on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, there have been a total of 1,456,625 (+4,610) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 81,436 (+726) total cases and 1,263 (+9) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Hampshire County, a 92-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, a 99-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, and a 94-year old male from Hampshire County.

“As we continue to see COVID-19 cases increase, it is important for us to remember the brave men and women in health care who are on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These heroes take care of our loved ones and provide comfort in a time of great need. Our sincere sympathies are expressed to these family for their loss.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 24,273 (-164) active cases and 55,900 (+881) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (699), Berkeley (5,964), Boone (1,019), Braxton (275), Brooke (1,312), Cabell (4,945), Calhoun (124), Clay (252), Doddridge (236), Fayette (1,673), Gilmer (375), Grant (739), Greenbrier (1,368), Hampshire (926), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (734), Harrison (2,786), Jackson (1,110), Jefferson (2,249), Kanawha (8,360), Lewis (471), Lincoln (723), Logan (1,577), Marion (1,676), Marshall (1,891), Mason (980), McDowell (926), Mercer (2,622), Mineral (2,058), Mingo (1,379), Monongalia (5,110), Monroe (607), Morgan (629), Nicholas (628), Ohio (2,417), Pendleton (276), Pleasants (547), Pocahontas (338), Preston (1,586), Putnam (2,880), Raleigh (2,562), Randolph (1,054), Ritchie (328), Roane (283), Summers (406), Taylor (656), Tucker (303), Tyler (332), Upshur (836), Wayne (1,627), Webster (134), Wetzel (657), Wirt (210), Wood (4,735), Wyoming (1,106).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.