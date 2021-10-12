WV DHHR confirms 753 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths on Tuesday; active cases below 10k

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 753 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 12.

The DHHR confirmed 757 new COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR reports there have been 254,648 (+753) total cases and 3,995 (+19) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,861 (-700) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 52-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Lewis County, a 66-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Randolph County, a 46-year old male from Preston County, and a 90-year old female from Preston County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Cabell County, a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Wyoming County, an 84-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year old male from Doddridge County, a 62-year old female from Fayette County, and a 77-year old male from Kanawha County. These deaths range from August 2021 through September 2021.

“As we remember these West Virginians who have passed away, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (651), Boone (152), Braxton (63), Brooke (67), Cabell (462), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (93), Fayette (228), Gilmer (47), Grant (83), Greenbrier (148), Hampshire (123), Hancock (148), Hardy (68), Harrison (641), Jackson (203), Jefferson (190), Kanawha (852), Lewis (177), Lincoln (131), Logan (160), Marion (502), Marshall (170), Mason (127), McDowell (150), Mercer (328), Mineral (144), Mingo (127), Monongalia (341), Monroe (53), Morgan (91), Nicholas (167), Ohio (172), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (33), Preston (308), Putnam (324), Raleigh (342), Randolph (83), Ritchie (73), Roane (89), Summers (23), Taylor (107), Tucker (30), Tyler (38), Upshur (124), Wayne (236), Webster (58), Wetzel (95), Wirt (38), Wood (483), Wyoming (144).

According to the dashboard, 1,022,898 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 896,240 people have been fully vaccinated. 32,543 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.