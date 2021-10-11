WV DHHR confirms 757 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths on Monday

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 757 new COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 11.

The DHHR confirmed 1,469 new COVID-19 cases and 70 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 253,895 (+3,095 since Friday) total cases and 3,976 (+41) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 10,561 (-1,365) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old female from Wirt County, a 62-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Wayne County, a 60-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 68-year old male from Taylor County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Ritchie County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Morgan County, a 49-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 63-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old male from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Boone County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 58-year old male from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Tucker County, a 42-year old female from Wayne County, a 51-year old male from Randolph County, a 67-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Wayne County, a 52-year old female from Logan County, and a 52-year old female from Logan County.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We are thankful for our healthcare professionals, support staff and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to treat and save West Virginians battling COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (704), Boone (162), Braxton (74), Brooke (69), Cabell (480), Calhoun (25), Clay (42), Doddridge (88), Fayette (227), Gilmer (49), Grant (106), Greenbrier (149), Hampshire (127), Hancock (158), Hardy (73), Harrison (706), Jackson (205), Jefferson (203), Kanawha (946), Lewis (190), Lincoln (156), Logan (167), Marion (513), Marshall (177), Mason (132), McDowell (170), Mercer (351), Mineral (178), Mingo (138), Monongalia (327), Monroe (55), Morgan (95), Nicholas (179), Ohio (174), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (33), Preston (313), Putnam (379), Raleigh (356), Randolph (87), Ritchie (78), Roane (95), Summers (25), Taylor (108), Tucker (37), Tyler (46), Upshur (136), Wayne (259), Webster (73), Wetzel (106), Wirt (36), Wood (530), Wyoming (151).

According to the dashboard, 1,022,898 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 896,240 people have been fully vaccinated. 32,543 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.