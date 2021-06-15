WV DHHR confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on June 15.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,950,858 (2,872) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,221 (+77) total cases and 2,856 (+3) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 61-year old male from Logan County.

“While the numbers of deaths have dropped dramatically, we are still losing loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please take every precaution to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,710 active cases and 157,655 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,512), Berkeley (12,791), Boone (2,170), Braxton (1,001), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,856), Calhoun (381), Clay (541), Doddridge (636), Fayette (3,544), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,306), Greenbrier (2,882), Hampshire (1,917), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,566), Harrison (6,134), Jackson (2,224), Jefferson (4,777), Kanawha (15,452), Lewis (1,275), Lincoln (1,588), Logan (3,268), Marion (4,623), Marshall (3,533), Mason (2,047), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,105), Mineral (2,971), Mingo (2,722), Monongalia (9,388), Monroe (1,203), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,891), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,954), Putnam (5,310), Raleigh (7,043), Randolph (2,840), Ritchie (755), Roane (657), Summers (857), Taylor (1,270), Tucker (545), Tyler (740), Upshur (1,956), Wayne (3,183), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,384), Wirt (456), Wood (7,922), Wyoming (2,035)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Hardy and Roane counties in this report.

According to the dashboard, 955,964 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 784,131 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.