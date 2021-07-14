WV DHHR confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on July 14.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,056,269 (+4,683) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,763 (+78) total cases and 2,916 (+7) total deaths.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 987 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,517), Berkeley (12,913), Boone (2,185), Braxton (1,023), Brooke (2,250), Cabell (8,935), Calhoun (398), Clay (544), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,563), Gilmer (889), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,933), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,586), Harrison (6,226), Jackson (2,270), Jefferson (4,812), Kanawha (15,539), Lewis (1,313), Lincoln (1,608), Logan (3,308), Marion (4,669), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,072), McDowell (1,639), Mercer (5,219), Mineral (2,997), Mingo (2,778), Monongalia (9,410), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,245), Nicholas (1,914), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (684), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,366), Raleigh (7,110), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (763), Roane (668), Summers (866), Taylor (1,291), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,986), Wayne (3,187), Webster (561), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (465), Wood (7,967), Wyoming (2,070)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Hardy and Lewis counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,041,889 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 864,287 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available Wednesday in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.