WV DHHR confirms 80 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on July 15.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,060,485 (+4,216) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,763 (+80) total cases and 2,917 (+1) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 69-year old man from Preston County. “We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieve another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 998 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,517), Berkeley (12,915), Boone (2,186), Braxton (1,023), Brooke (2,252), Cabell (8,938), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,565), Gilmer (890), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,847), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,232), Jackson (2,271), Jefferson (4,812), Kanawha (15,547), Lewis (1,313), Lincoln (1,609), Logan (3,310), Marion (4,673), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,074), McDowell (1,639), Mercer (5,223), Mineral (2,999), Mingo (2,779), Monongalia (9,416), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,246), Nicholas (1,916), Ohio (4,320), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,374), Raleigh (7,113), Randolph (2,864), Ritchie (765), Roane (667), Summers (866), Taylor (1,293), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,988), Wayne (3,188), Webster (565), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (466), Wood (7,967), Wyoming (2,071)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pocahontas and Roane counties in this report.

According to the dashboard, 1,042,435 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 864,845 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Mingo counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.