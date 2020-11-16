WV DHHR confirms 801 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Monday; Active case total in WV exceeds 10,000 for first time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 801 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Monday, as the number of cases in the state continue to rise.

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 18 deaths were announced by the DHHR over the weekend, with 1,153 cases and nine deaths announced on Saturday, and 867 new cases and nine deaths announced on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as on 10 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, there have been a total of 934,835 (+11,915) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 34,460 (+801) total cases and 585 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“As we recognize and honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also extend our sincere condolences to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 10,377 (+577) active cases and 23,498 (+221) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (264), Berkeley (2,259), Boone (509), Braxton (95), Brooke (386), Cabell (2,192), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (88), Fayette (959), Gilmer (175), Grant (242), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (207), Hancock (380), Hardy (157), Harrison (878), Jackson (559), Jefferson (978), Kanawha (4,723), Lewis (197), Lincoln (348), Logan (921), Marion (607), Marshall (806), Mason (254), McDowell (421), Mercer (1,062), Mineral (623), Mingo (834), Monongalia (2,786), Monroe (293), Morgan (210), Nicholas (261), Ohio (1,045), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (57), Pocahontas (81), Preston (350), Putnam (1,402), Raleigh (1,132), Randolph (556), Ritchie (96), Roane (136), Summers (219), Taylor (221), Tucker (77), Tyler (107), Upshur (361), Wayne (809), Webster (47), Wetzel (322), Wirt (66), Wood (1,635), Wyoming (524).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Martinsburg Armory, 2096 Kelly Island Road, Martinsburg, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6 th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Street, Point Pleasant, WV 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Faith Baptist Church, 2550 2nd Street, Mason, WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Lane, Williamson, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Winfield Riding Rink, 5449 State Route 34, Winfield, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Avenue, Paden City, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1644 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV (Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mullen Opportunity Council (MOC), Route 10, Mullens, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.