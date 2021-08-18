WV DHHR confirms 820 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 820 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Aug. 18.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,246,888 (+11,010) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 175,639 (+820) total cases and 2,997 (+7) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old male from Webster County, an 83-year old female from Mason County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, and an 81-year old female from Marion County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,579 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,672), Berkeley (13,702), Boone (2,287), Braxton (1,106), Brooke (2,320), Cabell (9,757), Calhoun (423), Clay (594), Doddridge (675), Fayette (3,849), Gilmer (953), Grant (1,365), Greenbrier (3,006), Hampshire (2,012), Hancock (2,944), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,611), Jackson (2,404), Jefferson (5,054), Kanawha (16,350), Lewis (1,524), Lincoln (1,719), Logan (3,517), Marion (4,988), Marshall (3,854), Mason (2,278), McDowell (1,761), Mercer (5,568), Mineral (3,094), Mingo (2,930), Monongalia (9,829), Monroe (1,292), Morgan (1,344), Nicholas (2,051), Ohio (4,607), Pendleton (736), Pleasants (1,007), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,050), Putnam (5,774), Raleigh (7,563), Randolph (3,117), Ritchie (801), Roane (730), Summers (903), Taylor (1,420), Tucker (593), Tyler (813), Upshur (2,323), Wayne (3,507), Webster (648), Wetzel (1,583), Wirt (486), Wood (8,483), Wyoming (2,261).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.