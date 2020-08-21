WV DHHR confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Friday.

A total of 181 new cases of the coronavirus were announced by the DHHR on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, there have been a total of 384,143 (+6,606) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,066 (+84) total cases and 170 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 35-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 85-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 81-year-old man from Mercer County and an 87-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

“Today’s reporting of four losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind. We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,756 (-50) active cases and 7,140 (+130) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (757), Boone (127), *Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), *Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (182), Jefferson (315), Kanawha (1,178), Lewis (32), *Lincoln (115), Logan (425), Marion (206), Marshall (134), *Mason (81), *McDowell (65), Mercer (264), Mineral (129), *Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,030), Monroe (31), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (133), Putnam (237), Raleigh (319), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), *Summers (18), Taylor (88), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (224), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), *Wood (289), Wyoming (52).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case Braxton, Hardy, Lincoln, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Summers, and Wood counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.