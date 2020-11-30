WV DHHR confirms 845 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 845 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths, including the death of a Ritchie County resident, in its report on Monday.

The DHHR announced nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 17 deaths over the weekend. 799 new cases and six deaths were confirmed on Saturday, and 1,152 new cases and 11 deaths were announced on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, November 30, there have been a total of 1,130,956 (+8,518) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 47,842 (+845) total cases and 735 (+6) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, an 87-year old female from Brooke County, an 89-year old female from Ritchie County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County and an 84-year old male from Cabell County.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 16,787 (+417) active cases and 30,320 (+422) recovered cases in the state. As of Monday, more than a third; approximately 35.08% of all COVID-19 cases that have been identified in West Virginia since the pandemic began in March are currently active.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (422), Berkeley (3,268), Boone (648), Braxton (116), Brooke (654), Cabell (2,905), Calhoun (80), Clay (121), Doddridge (124), Fayette (1,172), Gilmer (206), Grant (389), Greenbrier (516), Hampshire (338), Hancock (708), Hardy (282), Harrison (1,417), Jackson (700), Jefferson (1,371), Kanawha (5,713), Lewis (242), Lincoln (427), Logan (1,055), Marion (899), Marshall (1,235), Mason (489), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,360), Mineral (1,322), Mingo (986), Monongalia (3,341), Monroe (379), Morgan (289), Nicholas (361), Ohio (1,576), Pendleton (105), Pleasants (98), Pocahontas (211), Preston (652), Putnam (1,983), Raleigh (1,613), Randolph (693), Ritchie (179), Roane (183), Summers (274), Taylor (350), Tucker (140), *Tyler (138), Upshur (514), Wayne (1,030), Webster (68), Wetzel (413), Wirt (113), Wood (2,593), Wyoming (752).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Tyler County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, The Store House-The Gilbert Food Bank, 41 Snowflake Lane, Gilbert, WV

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

December 1, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mason County School Bus Garage, Willow Lane, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.