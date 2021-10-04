WV DHHR confirms 846 new COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 846 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 4.

The DHHR reports there have been 245,544 (+3,440) total cases and 3,769 (+47) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 12,284 (-1,730) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 21-year old male from Braxton County, a 59-year old female from Pleasants County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Clay County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 20-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, a 40-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old male from Randolph County, a 55-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 104-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 79-year old female from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 35-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 53-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old female from Roane County, a 64-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, and a 69-year old male from Logan County.

“Our hearts go out to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (88), Berkeley (767), Boone (195), Braxton (105), Brooke (78), Cabell (623), Calhoun (21), Clay (43), Doddridge (72), Fayette (329), Gilmer (46), Grant (117), Greenbrier (227), Hampshire (109), Hancock (184), Hardy (78), Harrison (761), Jackson (222), Jefferson (261), Kanawha (1,071), Lewis (140), Lincoln (156), Logan (261), Marion (565), Marshall (181), Mason (152), McDowell (221), Mercer (505), Mineral (230), Mingo (185), Monongalia (274), Monroe (54), Morgan (92), Nicholas (209), Ohio (146), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (28), Preston (353), Putnam (430), Raleigh (401), Randolph (126), Ritchie (93), Roane (149), Summers (79), Taylor (114), Tucker (36), Tyler (77), Upshur (157), Wayne (325), Webster (70), Wetzel (139), Wirt (43), Wood (684), Wyoming (143).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,013,247 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 886,832 people have been fully vaccinated. 23,961 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.