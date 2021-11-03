WV DHHR confirms 849 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 849 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 3.

The DHHR confirmed 629 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 274,508 (+849) total cases and 4,490 (+15) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,635 (-38) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 40-year old male from Hancock County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Mingo County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians, and offer our condolences to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (73), Berkeley (386), Boone (129), Braxton (40), Brooke (67), Cabell (293), Calhoun (37), Clay (25), Doddridge (22), Fayette (146), Gilmer (36), Grant (65), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (79), Hancock (126), Hardy (84), Harrison (289), Jackson (72), Jefferson (120), Kanawha (612), Lewis (58), Lincoln (138), Logan (102), Marion (279), Marshall (90), Mason (59), McDowell (61), Mercer (236), Mineral (103), Mingo (86), Monongalia (411), Monroe (35), Morgan (44), Nicholas (171), Ohio (93), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (22), Preston (130), Putnam (319), Raleigh (293), Randolph (87), Ritchie (17), Roane (91), Summers (39), Taylor (120), Tucker (31), Tyler (11), Upshur (98), Wayne (105), Webster (44), Wetzel (52), Wirt (15), Wood (245), Wyoming (115).

According to the dashboard, 1,052,170 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 921,634 people have been fully vaccinated. 45,444 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccines for younger children are on the way according to Gov. Jim Justice. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.