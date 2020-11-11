WV DHHR confirms 855 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed a record-setting 885 new COVID-19 cases, along with seven additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced 511 new cases and 16 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, there have been a total of 871,867 (+10,829) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 30,201 (+855) total cases and 553 (+7) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old man from Cabell County, a 67-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 70-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 84-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 41-year-old man from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old man from Wyoming County and a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 7,771 (+500) active cases and 21,877 (+378) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (243), Berkeley (2,026), Boone (474), Braxton (92), Brooke (318), Cabell (1,908), Calhoun (41), Clay (81), Doddridge (83), Fayette (879), Gilmer (166), *Grant (218), Greenbrier (272), Hampshire (188), Hancock (306), Hardy (136), Harrison (811), Jackson (478), Jefferson (800), Kanawha (4,324), Lewis (178), Lincoln (322), Logan (864), Marion (512), Marshall (634), Mason (214), McDowell (186), Mercer (951), Mineral (426), Mingo (786), Monongalia (2,595), Monroe (284), Morgan (185), Nicholas (230), Ohio (863), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (49), Pocahontas (77), Preston (287), Putnam (1,241), Raleigh (1,016), Randolph (511), Ritchie (77), Roane (125), Summers (184), Taylor (196), Tucker (71), Tyler (94), Upshur (330), Wayne (713), Webster (43), *Wetzel (281), Wirt (61), Wood (1,233), Wyoming (458).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant and Wetzel counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

Boone County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary School, 99 Capon School St, Capon Bridge, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Rd., Kenna, WV

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department, Ben Creek Road, Wharncliffe, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baisden Volunteer Fire Department, Route 13, Baisden WV

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WesBanco Bank, 81 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Denver Church, 5174 South Preston Highway, Tunnelton, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Winfield Riding Rink, 5449 State Route 34, Winfield, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 250 S, Dailey, WV

Wood County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6 th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Street, Parkersburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Please note that Wetzel County events have been cancelled for today.

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.