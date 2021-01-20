WV DHHR confirms 857 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 857 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,011 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, there have been a total of 1,784,787 (+10,129) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 111,677 (+857) total cases and 1,836 (+21) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Fayette County, a 46-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Pleasants County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 55-year old female from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Jackson County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Harrison County, a 92-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Fayette County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 88-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Upshur County, and a 65-year old male from Marion County.

“We take the reporting of these deaths very seriously,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 26,217 (-458) active cases and 83,624 (+1,294) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,018), Berkeley (8,227), Boone (1,315), Braxton (694), Brooke (1,801), Cabell (6,556), Calhoun (191), Clay (306), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,204), Gilmer (539), Grant (932), Greenbrier (2,083), Hampshire (1,257), Hancock (2,344), Hardy (1,107), Harrison (4,114), Jackson (1,510), Jefferson (3,059), Kanawha (10,439), Lewis (737), Lincoln (1,054), Logan (2,160), Marion (2,977), Marshall (2,593), Mason (1,405), McDowell (1,145), Mercer (3,737), Mineral (2,331), Mingo (1,795), Monongalia (6,574), Monroe (834), Morgan (830), Nicholas (957), Ohio (3,154), Pendleton (492), Pleasants (732), Pocahontas (521), Preston (2,266), Putnam (3,578), Raleigh (3,769), Randolph (2,008), Ritchie (508), Roane (410), Summers (641), Taylor (920), Tucker (422), Tyler (515), Upshur (1,307), Wayne (2,149), Webster (223), Wetzel (924), Wirt (303), Wood (6,192), Wyoming (1,449).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Wednesday morning, 134,037(+1,845) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 26,162 (+1,981) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.