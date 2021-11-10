WV DHHR confirms 857 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 857 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 10.

The DHHR has reported 279,694 (+857) total cases and 4,592 (+24) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,115 (+178) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Preston County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Mason County, a 39-year old female from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 58-year old female from Boone County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 66-year old male from Monroe County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 50-year old female from Nicholas County, a 62-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old female from Lincoln County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (416), Boone (101), Braxton (49), Brooke (64), Cabell (274), Calhoun (29), Clay (23), Doddridge (7), Fayette (146), Gilmer (11), Grant (73), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (103), Hancock (107), Hardy (93), Harrison (246), Jackson (81), Jefferson (130), Kanawha (482), Lewis (62), Lincoln (165), Logan (84), Marion (266), Marshall (82), Mason (64), McDowell (58), Mercer (274), Mineral (106), Mingo (71), Monongalia (256), Monroe (29), Morgan (45), Nicholas (179), Ohio (113), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (14), Preston (139), Putnam (256), Raleigh (243), Randolph (76), Ritchie (18), Roane (92), Summers (23), Taylor (106), Tucker (22), Tyler (19), Upshur (136), Wayne (96), Webster (48), Wetzel (58), Wirt (10), Wood (210), Wyoming (82).

According to the dashboard, 1,063,519 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 928,702 people have been fully vaccinated. 48,504 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.