WV DHHR confirms 864 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 864 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 5.

The DHHR confirmed 846 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR reports there have been 246,408 (+864) total cases and 3,774 (+5) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,348 (-936) active cases.

Deaths reported today are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Those include a 75-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 94-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight against COVID,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians through prevention efforts such as vaccination.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (79), Berkeley (737), Boone (180), Braxton (90), Brooke (81), Cabell (589), Calhoun (20), Clay (37), Doddridge (70), Fayette (305), Gilmer (40), Grant (109), Greenbrier (205), Hampshire (89), Hancock (174), Hardy (79), Harrison (679), Jackson (201), Jefferson (257), Kanawha (966), Lewis (153), Lincoln (133), Logan (235), Marion (538), Marshall (178), Mason (159), McDowell (190), Mercer (455), Mineral (190), Mingo (164), Monongalia (276), Monroe (49), Morgan (73), Nicholas (200), Ohio (141), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (25), Preston (317), Putnam (402), Raleigh (374), Randolph (83), Ritchie (88), Roane (140), Summers (55), Taylor (106), Tucker (39), Tyler (59), Upshur (153), Wayne (318), Webster (62), Wetzel (131), Wirt (42), Wood (639), Wyoming (132).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,013,247 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 886,832 people have been fully vaccinated. 23,961 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.