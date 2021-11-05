CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 871 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Nov. 5.

The DHHR reports there have been 276,267 (+871) total cases and 4,518 (+7) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,832 (+170) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 91-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old male from Harrison County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, a 51-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, and a 54-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy and we send our sympathies to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia through vaccination and prevention measures.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (403), Boone (121), Braxton (54), Brooke (67), Cabell (303), Calhoun (37), Clay (41), Doddridge (21), Fayette (156), Gilmer (37), Grant (74), Greenbrier (107), Hampshire (94), Hancock (138), Hardy (78), Harrison (313), Jackson (79), Jefferson (132), Kanawha (598), Lewis (68), Lincoln (181), Logan (108), Marion (299), Marshall (89), Mason (80), McDowell (68), Mercer (275), Mineral (114), Mingo (87), Monongalia (304), Monroe (45), Morgan (61), Nicholas (178), Ohio (107), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (19), Preston (133), Putnam (298), Raleigh (265), Randolph (100), Ritchie (17), Roane (100), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (33), Tyler (15), Upshur (118), Wayne (97), Webster (33), Wetzel (61), Wirt (13), Wood (234), Wyoming (120).

According to the dashboard, 1,056,572 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 923,606 people have been fully vaccinated. 46,384 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccines for younger children are on the way according to Gov. Jim Justice. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.