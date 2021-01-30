WV DHHR confirms 873 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 873 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR announced 905 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, there have been a total of 1,913,068 (+13,913) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 120,340 (+873) total cases and 2,015 (+9) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Wirt County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Lincoln County, and a 69-year old male from Pleasants County.

“We are very sorry to report more tragic news concerning the death toll in West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 21,807 (-763) active cases and 96,518 (+1,627) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,100), Berkeley (8,885), Boone (1,424), Braxton (743), Brooke (1,909), Cabell (7,038), Calhoun (213), Clay (352), Doddridge (405), Fayette (2,376), Gilmer (584), Grant (991), Greenbrier (2,236), Hampshire (1,388), Hancock (2,481), Hardy (1,215), Harrison (4,440), Jackson (1,592), Jefferson (3,324), Kanawha (11,053), Lewis (845), Lincoln (1,128), Logan (2,412), Marion (3,334), Marshall (2,796), Mason (1,586), McDowell (1,242), Mercer (3,896), Mineral (2,476), Mingo (1,918), Monongalia (7,076), Monroe (884), Morgan (875), Nicholas (1,046), Ohio (3,385), Pendleton (566), Pleasants (768), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,419), Putnam (3,818), Raleigh (4,146), Randolph (2,210), Ritchie (559), Roane (464), Summers (668), Taylor (1,013), Tucker (454), Tyler (569), Upshur (1,483), Wayne (2,352), Webster (248), Wetzel (997), Wirt (327), Wood (6,504), Wyoming (1,571).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Jackson counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday morning, 192,781 (+9,391) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 66,177 (+7,130) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.