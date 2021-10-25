WV DHHR confirms 877 new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 877 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 25.

The DHHR confirmed 1,004 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 267,398 (+2,392 since Friday) total cases and 4,292 (+29) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,867 (-879) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Hardy County, a 59-year old male from Nicholas County, a 51-year old male from Harrison County, a 92-year old male from Ritchie County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 40-year old male from Logan County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 56-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, an 82-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year old male from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Gilmer County, a 60-year old female from Roane County, a 71-year old male from Ohio County, a 45-year old female from Hancock County, a 91-year old male from Harrison County, a 54-year old male from Lewis County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Hampshire County, and a 60-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We extend our sympathy to all of the families affected by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (62), Berkeley (592), Boone (145), Braxton (45), Brooke (55), Cabell (364), Calhoun (39), Clay (36), Doddridge (24), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (64), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (61), Hancock (132), Hardy (82), Harrison (393), Jackson (106), Jefferson (124), Kanawha (710), Lewis (65), Lincoln (104), Logan (109), Marion (354), Marshall (91), Mason (70), McDowell (68), Mercer (206), Mineral (118), Mingo (156), Monongalia (682), Monroe (33), Morgan (60), Nicholas (196), Ohio (108), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (21), Preston (186), Putnam (277), Raleigh (373), Randolph (77), Ritchie (29), Roane (68), Summers (39), Taylor (111), Tucker (24), Tyler (20), Upshur (96), Wayne (116), Webster (49), Wetzel (95), Wirt (29), Wood (342), Wyoming (128).

According to the dashboard, 1,035,651 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 911,335 people have been fully vaccinated. 41,857 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.