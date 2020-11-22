WV DHHR confirms 880 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 880 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,118 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, there have been a total of 1,021,783 (+13,747) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 40,478 (+880) total cases and 662 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, and a 60-year old female from Summers County.

“Today more West Virginia families are suffering the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We grieve for them and for everyone this virus has affected.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 13,340 (+564) active cases and 26,476 (+311) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (344), Berkeley (2,692), Boone (581), Braxton (99), Brooke (531), Cabell (2,550), Calhoun (56), Clay (104), Doddridge (106), Fayette (1049), Gilmer (183), Grant (282), Greenbrier (381), Hampshire (265), Hancock (519), Hardy (202), Harrison (1,081), Jackson (654), Jefferson (1,165), Kanawha (5,190), Lewis (218), Lincoln (382), Logan (987), Marion (715), Marshall (1,011), Mason (339), McDowell (569), Mercer (1,203), Mineral (989), Mingo (915), Monongalia (3,018), Monroe (329), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,301), Pendleton (96), Pleasants (72), Pocahontas (96), Preston (466), Putnam (1,645), Raleigh (1,380), Randolph (622), Ritchie (128), Roane (145), Summers (253), Taylor (260), Tucker (104), Tyler (124), Upshur (437), Wayne (902), Webster (51), Wetzel (367), Wirt (89), Wood (2,091), Wyoming (608).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Hancock, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

Boone County

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hancock County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller Vo Tech, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Lot, 5th and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Eleanor Fair Grounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 E. Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.