CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 883 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths on Nov. 24.

On Tuesday, it confirmed 502 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 290,909 (+883) total cases and 4,817 (+47) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,754 (+21) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 64-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Lincoln County, a 65-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 73-year old female from Marion County, a 58-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 95-year old male from Taylor County, a 61-year old male from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 65-year old female from Nicholas County, a 72-year old male from Clay County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old female from Mineral County, a 62-year old male from Brooke County, a 63-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 38-year old female from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old female from Logan County, a 95-year old male from Jackson County, and a 78-year old female from Raleigh County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 51-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 49-year old female from Wetzel County, a 72-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 72-year old male from Wood County. These deaths occurred in October 2021.

“At the holidays, we want to gather with family in our homes, not in the hospital,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (70), Berkeley (511), Boone (103), Braxton (37), Brooke (96), Cabell (277), Calhoun (40), Clay (19), Doddridge (18), Fayette (232), Gilmer (9), Grant (58), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (119), Hancock (115), Hardy (86), Harrison (258), Jackson (67), Jefferson (225), Kanawha (446), Lewis (69), Lincoln (73), Logan (106), Marion (241), Marshall (162), Mason (120), McDowell (92), Mercer (288), Mineral (98), Mingo (149), Monongalia (229), Monroe (33), Morgan (70), Nicholas (165), Ohio (204), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (20), Preston (159), Putnam (233), Raleigh (294), Randolph (92), Ritchie (28), Roane (40), Summers (33), Taylor (69), Tucker (12), Tyler (35), Upshur (88), Wayne (101), Webster (80), Wetzel (78), Wirt (26), Wood (290), Wyoming (46)

According to the dashboard, 1,075,219 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 916,333 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reports that 56,050 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.