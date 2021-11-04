WV DHHR confirms 888 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 888 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 4.

The DHHR confirmed 849 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 275,396 (+888) total cases and 4,511 (+21) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,662 (+27) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 50-year old male from Tyler County, a 68-year old female from Tyler County, an 85-year old male from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Tyler County, a 53-year old male from Roane County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old female from Wetzel County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 58-year old male from Nicholas County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, and a 62-year old male from Harrison County. These deaths range from September through October 2021.

“With much sadness, we mourn more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families of these West Virginians and encourage those eligible to receive their COVID vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (391), Boone (123), Braxton (49), Brooke (63), Cabell (299), Calhoun (36), Clay (35), Doddridge (23), Fayette (145), Gilmer (44), Grant (64), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (86), Hancock (125), Hardy (81), Harrison (296), Jackson (67), Jefferson (122), Kanawha (593), Lewis (61), Lincoln (153), Logan (99), Marion (289), Marshall (91), Mason (71), McDowell (64), Mercer (251), Mineral (113), Mingo (88), Monongalia (335), Monroe (41), Morgan (55), Nicholas (172), Ohio (107), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (18), Preston (131), Putnam (305), Raleigh (284), Randolph (89), Ritchie (16), Roane (90), Summers (45), Taylor (111), Tucker (30), Tyler (13), Upshur (115), Wayne (102), Webster (46), Wetzel (57), Wirt (12), Wood (241), Wyoming (115).

According to the dashboard, 1,054,243 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 922,427 people have been fully vaccinated. 45,911 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccines for younger children are on the way according to Gov. Jim Justice. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.