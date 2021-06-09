WV DHHR confirms 90 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in its report on June 9.

The DHHR confirmed 96 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,961,098 (+5,144) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,726 (+90) total cases and 2,846 (+24) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 41-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 58-year-old man from Mineral County; an 85-year-old man from Ohio County; a 67-year-old woman from Boone County; a 79-year-old woman from Berkeley County; another 79-year-old woman from Berkeley County; a 71-year-old woman from Berkeley County; a 97-year-old man from Hampshire County; a 56-year-old man from Raleigh County; a 60-year-old woman from Kanawha County; a 78-year-old woman from Hampshire County; an 84-year-old woman from Mercer County; a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County; a 73-year-old man from Putnam County; a 70-year-old woman from McDowell County; an 89-year-old man from Wood County; an 88-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Cabell County; an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Boone County; a 65-year-old woman from Cabell County; a 69-year-old woman from Cabell County; and an 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 3,346 active cases and 156,534 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,508), Berkeley (12,763), Boone (2,164), Braxton (992), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,832), Calhoun (372), Clay (540), Doddridge (630), Fayette (3,532), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,304), Greenbrier (2,872), Hampshire (1,914), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,563), Harrison (6,097), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,766), Kanawha (15,403), Lewis (1,273), Lincoln (1,569), Logan (3,255), Marion (4,610), Marshall (3,528), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,609), Mercer (5,092), Mineral (2,967), Mingo (2,712), Monongalia (9,374), Monroe (1,193), Morgan (1,222), Nicholas (1,882), Ohio (4,299), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,943), Putnam (5,303), Raleigh (6,998), Randolph (2,819), Ritchie (754), Roane (654), Summers (854), Taylor (1,262), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,949), Wayne (3,176), Webster (538), Wetzel (1,379), Wirt (453), Wood (7,912), Wyoming (2,032).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Boone and Tyler counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 935,986 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 758,662 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.