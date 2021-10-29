WV DHHR confirms 902 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 908 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 29.

The DHHR confirmed 951 new COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 270,984 (+902) total cases and 4,409 (+63) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,629 (+97) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Morgan County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 21-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Boone County, a 29-year old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old female from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 38-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Morgan County, a 64-year old female from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, and a 75-year old male from Berkeley County.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support those grieving losses and renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures by being vaccinated against this terrible disease.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (69), Berkeley (551), Boone (174), Braxton (31), Brooke (76), Cabell (320), Calhoun (48), Clay (30), Doddridge (96), Fayette (137), Gilmer (31), Grant (79), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (84), Hancock (126), Hardy (87), Harrison (362), Jackson (83), Jefferson (128), Kanawha (650), Lewis (62), Lincoln (129), Logan (101), Marion (332), Marshall (80), Mason (56), McDowell (76), Mercer (236), Mineral (102), Mingo (137), Monongalia (617), Monroe (27), Morgan (54), Nicholas (171), Ohio (116), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (18), Preston (188), Putnam (311), Raleigh (365), Randolph (77), Ritchie (17), Roane (75), Summers (51), Taylor (110), Tucker (28), Tyler (13), Upshur (106), Wayne (99), Webster (53), Wetzel (86), Wirt (15), Wood (280), Wyoming (131).

According to the dashboard, 1,044,897 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 916,555 people have been fully vaccinated. 43,312 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.