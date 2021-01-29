WV DHHR confirms 905 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths as death toll surpasses 2,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 905 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths as the state’s death total surpassed 2,000 in its report on Friday.

The DHHR announced 787 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, January 29, there have been a total of 1,899,155 (+16,295) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 119,467 (+905) total cases and 2,006 (+23) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Taylor County, a 64-year old male from Tyler County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 64-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Randolph County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old male from Barbour County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Lincoln County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, a 49-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year old female from Wayne County.

“It is difficult to report additional losses of West Virginians due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to their family and friends, and we will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 22,570 (-570) active cases and 94,891 (+1,452) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,098), Berkeley (8,813), Boone (1,414), Braxton (740), Brooke (1,902), Cabell (6,999), Calhoun (211), Clay (349), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,353), Gilmer (567), Grant (986), Greenbrier (2,221), Hampshire (1,365), Hancock (2,466), Hardy (1,201), Harrison (4,407), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,299), Kanawha (10,992), Lewis (838), Lincoln (1,124), Logan (2,398), Marion (3,290), Marshall (2,771), Mason (1,528), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (3,887), Mineral (2,466), Mingo (1,906), Monongalia (7,029), Monroe (879), Morgan (863), Nicholas (1,041), Ohio (3,361), Pendleton (557), Pleasants (766), Pocahontas (555), Preston (2,408), Putnam (3,802), Raleigh (4,107), Randolph (2,196), Ritchie (556), Roane (462), Summers (663), Taylor (1,004), Tucker (451), Tyler (566), Upshur (1,471), Wayne (2,331), Webster (247), Wetzel (991), Wirt (325), Wood (6,470), Wyoming (1,562).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Jackson counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday morning, 183,390 (+8,073) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 59,047 (+7,306) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.