WV DHHR confirms 925 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 925 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Aug. 20.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,269,169 (+9,925) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 177,533 (+925) total cases and 3,008 (+7) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 53-year old female from Wood County.

“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,806 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,727), Berkeley (13,854), Boone (2,299), Braxton (1,133), Brooke (2,333), Cabell (9,853), Calhoun (424), Clay (602), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,888), Gilmer (960), Grant (1,372), Greenbrier (3,040), Hampshire (2,030), Hancock (2,956), Hardy (1,657), Harrison (6,673), Jackson (2,416), Jefferson (5,084), Kanawha (16,558), Lewis (1,559), Lincoln (1,748), Logan (3,540), Marion (5,024), Marshall (3,885), Mason (2,298), McDowell (1,786), Mercer (5,632), Mineral (3,123), Mingo (2,953), Monongalia (9,880), Monroe (1,315), Morgan (1,369), Nicholas (2,077), Ohio (4,643), Pendleton (749), Pleasants (1,013), Pocahontas (750), Preston (3,074), Putnam (5,821), Raleigh (7,668), Randolph (3,185), Ritchie (808), Roane (747), Summers (914), Taylor (1,434), Tucker (599), Tyler (832), Upshur (2,376), Wayne (3,533), Webster (658), Wetzel (1,620), Wirt (490), Wood (8,600), Wyoming (2,294).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,095,600 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 898,141 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.