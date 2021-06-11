WV DHHR confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 94 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on June 11.

The DHHR confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,936,873 (-29,531) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,939 (+94) total cases and 2,849 (+1) total deaths.

Many types of electronic respiratory lab results are submitted to DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health on a regular basis. With a continuing effort to be transparent, a full historic review of the total confirmatory laboratory results received to date was conducted to specifically screen out the non-COVID-related lab results submitted, resulting in the overall number of lab results received on the COVID dashboard decreasing by 29,531. Please note this does not affect the number of total COVID cases, only the total number of lab results received.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year old male from Marshall County.

“As we send our condolences to this family, keep in mind that vaccines save lives,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to choose the COVID vaccine for yourself and for your children age 12 and older.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 3,100 active cases and 156,990 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,511), Berkeley (12,775), Boone (2,167), Braxton (998), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,848), Calhoun (378), Clay (542), Doddridge (632), Fayette (3,536), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,305), Greenbrier (2,875), Hampshire (1,915), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,562), Harrison (6,118), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,767), Kanawha (15,420), Lewis (1,274), Lincoln (1,577), Logan (3,263), Marion (4,618), Marshall (3,531), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,610), Mercer (5,100), Mineral (2,969), Mingo (2,714), Monongalia (9,377), Monroe (1,197), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,883), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,951), Putnam (5,304), Raleigh (7,012), Randolph (2,828), Ritchie (754), Roane (653), Summers (856), Taylor (1,266), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,952), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,382), Wirt (454), Wood (7,918), Wyoming (2,033)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Hardy and Roane counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 944,158 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 767,010 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.