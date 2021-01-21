WV DHHR confirms 940 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 940 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 857 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, there have been a total of 1,801,381 (+16,594) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 112,617 (+940) total cases and 1,849 (+14) of those cases resulting in deaths.

A report from Wednesday, January 20, when 21 deaths were added to the state’s death count, a 75-year old male from Pleasants County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths to 1,835 prior to today’s report.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Doddridge County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 36-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 58-year old female from Hancock County.

“This is another tragic day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families. Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 25,737 (-480) active cases and 85,031 (+1,407) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,030), Berkeley (8,289), Boone (1,338), Braxton (718), Brooke (1,811), Cabell (6,604), Calhoun (194), Clay (310), Doddridge (375), Fayette (2,218), Gilmer (542), Grant (936), Greenbrier (2,100), Hampshire (1,278), Hancock (2,360), Hardy (1,119), Harrison (4,157), Jackson (1,526), Jefferson (3,072), Kanawha (10,483), Lewis (746), Lincoln (1,065), Logan (2,169), Marion (3,023), Marshall (2,612), Mason (1,432), McDowell (1,166), Mercer (3,754), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,803), Monongalia (6,648), Monroe (839), Morgan (833), Nicholas (966), Ohio (3,180), Pendleton (505), Pleasants (734), Pocahontas (529), Preston (2,305), Putnam (3,588), Raleigh (3,797), Randolph (2,032), Ritchie (516), Roane (421), Summers (642), Taylor (932), Tucker (427), Tyler (522), Upshur (1,333), Wayne (2,157), Webster (225), Wetzel (930), Wirt (305), Wood (6,227), Wyoming (1,457).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 137,068 (+3,031) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 32,122 (+5,960) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.