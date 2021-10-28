WV DHHR confirms 951 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 951 new COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 28.

The DHHR confirmed 1,019 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 270,082 (+951) total cases and 4,409 (+63) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,532 (+54) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Tucker County, a 76-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 49-year old female from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old female from Pendleton County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year old female from Morgan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Boone County, a 72-year old female from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old male from Gilmer County, a 70-year old male from Boone County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Ohio County, a 36-year old male from Mercer County, a 54-year old male from Hampshire County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 49-year old male from Monroe County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 69-year old male from Randolph County, a 44-year old female from Braxton County, a 55-year old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 42-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 66-year old male from Wetzel County, a 54-year old female from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 72-year old male from Tyler County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Gilmer County, a 70-year old female from Nicholas County, a 52-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old male from Lincoln County, a 75-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Marion County, and a 68-year old male from McDowell County. These deaths range from August through October 2021.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to the families impacted,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (530), Boone (172), Braxton (36), Brooke (68), Cabell (318), Calhoun (44), Clay (32), Doddridge (101), Fayette (137), Gilmer (24), Grant (76), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (82), Hancock (127), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (92), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (661), Lewis (57), Lincoln (122), Logan (101), Marion (322), Marshall (88), Mason (56), McDowell (71), Mercer (210), Mineral (98), Mingo (141), Monongalia (649), Monroe (22), Morgan (61), Nicholas (156), Ohio (104), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (19), Preston (190), Putnam (299), Raleigh (370), Randolph (82), Ritchie (21), Roane (73), Summers (49), Taylor (122), Tucker (29), Tyler (15), Upshur (89), Wayne (101), Webster (49), Wetzel (84), Wirt (15), Wood (286), Wyoming (129).

According to the dashboard, 1,042,311 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 915,071 people have been fully vaccinated. 42,718 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.