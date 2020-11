WV DHHR confirms 953 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths on Wednesday; death total exceeds 600, while active cases exceed 11,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 953 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths, including the death of a Harrison County resident, in its report on Wednesday. This brings the state’s death total to more than 600.

The DHHR confirmed 864 new cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, there have been a total of 955,928 (+12,750) results received for COVID-19, with 36,277 (+953) total cases and 612 (+14) of those cases resulting in deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old woman from Cabell County, a 44-year old man from Mingo County, a 78-year old woman from Mercer County, a 90-year old woman from Brooke County, a 68-year old man from Wyoming County, a 74-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 72-year old woman from Roane County, a 76-year old man from Nicholas County, an 81-year old woman from Wood County, an 86-year old man from Harrison County, a 62-year old man from Wayne County, a 92-year old man from Jefferson County, a 76-year old man from Logan County, and a 94-year old man from Jefferson County.

“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we must do better. Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 11,172 (+465) active cases and 24,493 (+474) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (281), Berkeley (2,379), Boone (538), Braxton (97), Brooke (421), Cabell (2,303), Calhoun (46), Clay (100), Doddridge (91), Fayette (987), Gilmer (180), Grant (249), Greenbrier (336), Hampshire (233), Hancock (432), Hardy (170), Harrison (919), Jackson (592), Jefferson (1,028), Kanawha (4,855), Lewis (204), Lincoln (363), Logan (949), Marion (635), Marshall (864), Mason (274), McDowell (515), Mercer (1,108), Mineral (733), Mingo (859), Monongalia (2,863), Monroe (305), *Morgan (215), Nicholas (275), Ohio (1,143), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (64), Pocahontas (82), Preston (376), Putnam (1,470), Raleigh (1,165), Randolph (584), Ritchie (100), Roane (139), Summers (227), Taylor (232), Tucker (83), Tyler (110), Upshur (386), Wayne (849), Webster (49), Wetzel (340), Wirt (73), Wood (1,779), Wyoming (539).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan County in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Calhoun County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Clay County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Road, Kenna, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, East, Charleston, WV (Use Reynolds Street entrance)

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hamlin Piggly Wiggly, 8337 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry, 777 Paradise Island, Verner, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School, Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

1:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Wahama High School, White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 305 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hurricane Bridge Park, 833 Midland Trail, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, Webster Pike (US Route 119 S), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Route 10, Mullens, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.