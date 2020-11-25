WV DHHR confirms 967 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 967 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, including the death of a Harrison County resident, in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced 969 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, there have been a total of 1,063,597 (+15,520) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 43,050 (+967) total cases and 695 (+13) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Mineral County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Marshall County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County, a 95-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old male from Marshall County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Marshall County, and an 80-year old male from Cabell County.

“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In these days of sadness, we must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures we know work: wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance from others, utilizing free COVID-19 testing, and when possible, staying home.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 14,283 (+343) active cases and 28,072 (+611) recovered cases in the state. As of Wednesday, nearly a third; approximately 33.17% of all COVID-19 cases that have been identified in West Virginia since the pandemic began in March are currently active.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (375), Berkeley (2,874), Boone (603), Braxton (104), Brooke (587), Cabell (2,695), Calhoun (63), Clay (107), *Doddridge (112), Fayette (1,076), Gilmer (196), Grant (310), Greenbrier (414), Hampshire (295), Hancock (591), Hardy (227), Harrison (1,200), Jackson (680), Jefferson (1,233), Kanawha (5,400), Lewis (228), Lincoln (401), Logan (1,015), Marion (776), Marshall (1,080), Mason (383), McDowell (600), Mercer (1,264), Mineral (1,084), Mingo (947), Monongalia (3,143), Monroe (352), Morgan (245), Nicholas (315), Ohio (1,403), Pendleton (101), Pleasants (84), Pocahontas (115), Preston (505), Putnam (1,776), Raleigh (1,465), Randolph (660), Ritchie (139), Roane (158), Summers (260), Taylor (290), Tucker (117), Tyler (132), Upshur (462), Wayne (949), Webster (54), Wetzel (381), Wirt (94), Wood (2,281), Wyoming (649).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Lincoln Plaza, Food Fair, West Hamlin, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike US Route 119 South, Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.