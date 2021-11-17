WV DHHR confirms 970 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 970 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 17.

The DHHR confirmed 604 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR has reported 285,135 (+970) total cases and 4,698 (+22) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,462 (+262) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Barbour County, a 52-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Brooke County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, a 34-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 68-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 73-year old male from Preston County.

“Sadly, we have lost 22 more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to choose vaccination for the protection of your family, neighbors and friends.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (100), Berkeley (520), Boone (105), Braxton (45), Brooke (74), Cabell (244), Calhoun (34), Clay (26), Doddridge (15), Fayette (173), Gilmer (14), Grant (92), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (114), Hancock (85), Hardy (81), Harrison (275), Jackson (80), Jefferson (197), Kanawha (462), Lewis (49), Lincoln (128), Logan (102), Marion (268), Marshall (120), Mason (81), McDowell (59), Mercer (255), Mineral (98), Mingo (115), Monongalia (253), Monroe (34), Morgan (55), Nicholas (145), Ohio (185), Pendleton (33), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (25), Preston (141), Putnam (266), Raleigh (238), Randolph (78), Ritchie (21), Roane (68), Summers (20), Taylor (85), Tucker (24), Tyler (16), Upshur (127), Wayne (97), Webster (56), Wetzel (69), Wirt (22), Wood (221), Wyoming (68).

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.