WV DHHR confirms 970 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 970 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Aug. 19.

The DHHR confirmed 820 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,259,238 (+12,350) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 176,608 (+970) total cases and 3,001 (+4) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, and a 27-year old male from Roane County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind by receiving our COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,175 active cases.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,093,464 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 896,993 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.