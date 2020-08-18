WV DHHR confirms 99 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

A total of 68 new cases were confirmed on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, there have been a total 365,551 (+4,882) with 8,731 (+99) total cases and 164 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old man from Logan County, an 80-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County.

“We mourn the heartbreaking loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,830 (-111) active cases and 6,737 (+206) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (745), Boone (123), Braxton (8), Brooke (79), Cabell (466), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (175), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (90), *Hancock (113), Hardy (64), Harrison (245), Jackson (169), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,113), Lewis (28), Lincoln (110), Logan (374), Marion (202), Marshall (130), Mason (75), *McDowell (66), Mercer (244), Mineral (129), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,001), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (285), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (227), Raleigh (306), Randolph (217), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (84), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), *Wayne (220), Webster (6), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (285), *Wyoming (47).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock, McDowell, Wayne, and Wyoming counties in this report.

The dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov has been updated to include the school alert system, a 7-day trend and a cumulative summary among many other features.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.