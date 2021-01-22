WV DHHR confirms 998 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 998 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR confirmed 940 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, January 22, there have been a total of 1,820,409 (+19,028) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 113,615 (+998) total cases and 1,856 (+7) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, and an 84-year old female from Pendleton County.

“Today was another hard day as people cope with the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These are not numbers. These are people—mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 25,342 (-395) active cases and 86,417 (+1,386) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,037), Berkeley (8,381), Boone (1,355), Braxton (720), Brooke (1,828), Cabell (6,666), Calhoun (194), Clay (322), Doddridge (376), Fayette (2,230), Gilmer (542), Grant (939), Greenbrier (2,126), Hampshire (1,288), Hancock (2,379), Hardy (1,135), Harrison (4,180), Jackson (1,531), Jefferson (3,112), Kanawha (10,577), Lewis (760), Lincoln (1,079), Logan (2,198), Marion (3,054), Marshall (2,624), Mason (1,452), McDowell (1,173), Mercer (3,770), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,835), Monongalia (6,689), Monroe (845), Morgan (838), Nicholas (981), Ohio (3,200), Pendleton (512), Pleasants (740), Pocahontas (531), Preston (2,315), Putnam (3,631), Raleigh (3,855), Randolph (2,026), Ritchie (526), Roane (435), Summers (642), Taylor (940), Tucker (428), Tyler (534), Upshur (1,358), Wayne (2,188), Webster (225), Wetzel (941), Wirt (309), Wood (6,256), Wyoming (1,470).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Randolph County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday morning, 146,469 (+9,401) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 35,991 (+3,869) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.