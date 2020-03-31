WV DHHR releases COVID-19 update; 17 new cases reported, bringing state total to 162

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced in a release that confirmed 17 COVID-19 cases have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 162.

According to the DHHR, as of March 31, 2020, 4,143 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 162 positive, 3,981 negative and one death.

Listed below is a breakdown from the DHHR of counties being affected by the virus, as well as the positive case count that the state has recieved:

Berkeley (16)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (3)

Hardy (1)

Harrison (11)

Jackson (9)

Jefferson (8)

Kanawha (31)

Logan (2)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (31)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (10)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (3)

Putnam (4)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

According to the release, DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn provides, official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so that they can keep tract of national statistics.

Officials with the DHHR explained that medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. However, even though Commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent. This, DHHR officials said, adds to the delay in official reporting.

For the most up-to-date DHHR count, click here to be taken to their website. To see a running report of what each health department has recieved in North Central West Virginia, click here.