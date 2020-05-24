WV DHHR Sunday AM report shows 30 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released its Sunday morning coronavirus update, showing an increase of 30 cases since Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

As of 10:00 a.m., on Sunday, May 24, 2020, there have been 85,694 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,759 total cases and 72 deaths, the report said.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (275/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/1), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (8/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (15/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (150/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (15/5), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Click here for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases.