WV DHHR Sunday report includes additional death and 13 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 10, 2020, there have been 62,644 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,360 positive, 61,284 negative and 54 deaths.

The DHHR has also confirmed the death of a 25-year old woman from Berkeley County. “To lose yet another West Virginian, especially one so young, is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The DHHR stated that these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (188), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (183), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jefferson County in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.