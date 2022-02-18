CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,126 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Feb. 18.

On Wednesday, 1,279 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths were confirmed.

12 News did not post a COVID update on Thursday, Feb. 17 due to a delay in the numbers being reported on the DHHR dashboard.

The DHHR has reported 481,818 (+2,604 since Wednesday) total cases and 6,104 (+58 since Wednesday) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 4,768 (-503 since Wednesday) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Randolph County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Ritchie County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Mason County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, and a 92-year old female from Clay County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (83), Berkeley (170), Boone (71), Braxton (27), Brooke (31), Cabell (216), Calhoun (10), Clay (19), Doddridge (27), Fayette (159), Gilmer (23), Grant (21), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (61), Hancock (28), Hardy (21), Harrison (273), Jackson (38), Jefferson (62), Kanawha (455), Lewis (61), Lincoln (74), Logan (124), Marion (206), Marshall (94), Mason (78), McDowell (113), Mercer (213), Mineral (60), Mingo (112), Monongalia (154), Monroe (53), Morgan (21), Nicholas (91), Ohio (40), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (91), Putnam (169), Raleigh (247), Randolph (58), Ritchie (28), Roane (42), Summers (29), Taylor (45), Tucker (23), Tyler (12), Upshur (89), Wayne (85), Webster (30), Wetzel (39), Wirt (9), Wood (177), Wyoming (104).

According to the dashboard, 1,111,5678 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 958,567 people, or 53.5% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 405,143 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.