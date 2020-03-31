WV Gov. Jim Justice schedules Tuesday COVID-19 update for 2:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced that he and state officials will provide the latest update on the state’ s response to the coronavirus pandemic during another virtual news briefing, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

At Monday’s briefing, Justice talked about the state’s first coronavirus-related death, an 88-year-old woman from Marion County and issued an executive order closing campgrounds at West Virginia State Parks, overlooks at Coopers Rock State Forest and Blackwater Falls State Park and instituting a 14 day quarantine for people coming into the state from coronavirus “hot spots.”

