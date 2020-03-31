WV Gov. Jim Justice schedules Tuesday COVID-19 update for 2:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced that he and state officials will provide the latest update on the state’ s response to the coronavirus pandemic during another virtual news briefing, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The briefing will be available, live, on WBOY’s TV’s channels, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app, and will be posted online and on the app, when it concludes.

At Monday’s briefing, Justice talked about the state’s first coronavirus-related death, an 88-year-old woman from Marion County and issued an executive order closing campgrounds at West Virginia State Parks, overlooks at Coopers Rock State Forest and Blackwater Falls State Park and instituting a 14 day quarantine for people coming into the state from coronavirus “hot spots.”

