WV Gov. Jim Justice schedules Wednesday coronavirus update for 4:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his virtual news briefing for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, his office announced.

The briefing will be available, live, on WBOY's ABC TV channel, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app.

During his briefing on Tuesday, the governor announced that public schools in the state would remain closed for the rest of the school year, but that distance learning would continue.

Gov. Justice also gave updates on his executive order that all residents and staff at nursing homes in the state be tested or re-tested for COVID-19 and on the progress WorkForce WV was making when it comes to processing unemployment claims.