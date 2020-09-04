WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice asks West Virginians not to become “numb” to COVID-19 deaths in the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice began his Friday virtual COVID-19 briefing by talking about the 13 most recent COVID-19 deaths(243 total) in the state. Referencing the 2006 Sago Mine Disaster, Justice said the state is losing the equivalent number of residents every other day, that were lost at Sago. The governor asked West Virginians not to “get numb” to the deaths.

More than half of deaths in the state are from nursing homes, Justice said. He challenged nursing home staff and visitors to do better to protect residents.

After being ranked third best in the nation a week ago, West Virginia’s “Rt” number is now worst in the country, Justice said.

Monongalia County has joined Monroe County in the “red” on the state’s color-coded map. When the map is released again on Saturday at 9:00 p.m., it will decide which counties are able to go back to school in-person. Currently six counties(Kanawha, Logan, Mercer, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne) in “orange” and the two in red would be allowed to offer only virtual learning.

Responding to a call from the West Virginia Education Association that Monongalia County schools be allowed to remain virtual for the first nine weeks of the school year, Justice said that a county can go all virtual, but feels that decision removes parental choice. An overwhelming majority of parents in West Virginia(as much as 70%) want their kids to be in school, according to the governor. If a county does choose to go all virtual, it means athletics will be shut down, Justice said. “It’s not a penalty, it’s just how it has to be,” the governor said.

There are currently outbreaks in schools in Mason and Mingo counties, as well as in fraternities and sororities at West Virginia University, Justice announced.

State officials are planning to put $50 million from CARES Act funding aside for additional PPE and testing for schools, if needed, Justice said.

The governor also announced that he is immediately ordering the stand-up of a vaccine preparation task force to be ready when a vaccine is available.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, the governor again shut down bars in Monongalia County.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, Justice said he will hold his next briefing on Tuesday, September 8.