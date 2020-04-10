WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Friday’s COVID-19 briefing for 4:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual news briefing on the state’s coronavirus response is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Gov. Justice said the briefing is being held later in the day than normal, because he is dealing with the death of a good friend, who passed away this week from a heart attack.

During Thursday’s briefing, the governor announced West Virginia’s fifth COVID-19-related death, talked about a new executive order imploring golf courses in the state to focus on social distancing, mentioned an allowance for municipal elections to be held in conjunction with the state’s primary on June 9 and warned residents not to fall for coronavirus-related scams.