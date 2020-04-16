WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing for 4:15 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his Thursday COVID-19 briefing for 4:15 p.m., his office announced.

The briefing can be seen, live, on WBOY’s ABC TV station, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will be posted, in this story, in its entirety, shortly after it ends.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice gave an update on how the state is working to catch up on unprocessed unemployment claims and said that he will not reopen schools unless state health experts give their approval. The governor also talked about improvements to the way the state releases COVID-19 data.

