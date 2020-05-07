WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing for 4:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his Thursday virtual news briefing for 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from his office.

The briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App. The full briefing will be posted here, shortly after it ends.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced that he was issuing an executive order mandating COVID-19 testing for all assisted living facilities in the state, as well as daycare staff. Justice also announced the creation of a task force aimed at ramping up testing for the state’s African American population.