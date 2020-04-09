WV Gov. Jim Justice to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s daily, virtual news briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response, originally scheduled for Noon, has been moved to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The briefing can be seen on WBOY’s NBC TV channel, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that Marion County had become a coronavirus “hotspot,” encouraged residents to minimize holiday travel this weekend, mentioned the need for foster parents and also described the confusion surrounding an announcement that online gambling on the 2020 Presidential Election had been approved in the state.